Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $48.72

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.72 and last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 162949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

A number of analysts have commented on WLL shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Cowen set a $35.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.70. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $29,408.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,877.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.