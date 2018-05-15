Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (NYSE:WPM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals traded down $0.42, reaching $21.40, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 1,523,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,567. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 66.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,221,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908,560 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,552,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,867,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 874,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,266,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 862,230 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.