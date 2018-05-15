Wheaton Precious Metals Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (NYSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.