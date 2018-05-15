WestRock (WRK) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,774 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,631,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,884 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,018,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 806,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 594,196 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 9,098.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 445,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 441,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,229,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. WestRock has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.65%.

In other WestRock news, CEO Steven C. Voorhees sold 49,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,202,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,503,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 7,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $485,246.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,843,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,098 shares of company stock valued at $20,776,941. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank set a $78.00 price target on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

