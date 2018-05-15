Westlake Chemical (WLK) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

WLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo reissued an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $117.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $117.37 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 6,942 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $773,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,220.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 24,318 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $2,689,813.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,753.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,638 shares of company stock valued at $14,309,592. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $195,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

