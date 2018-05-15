Western Asset Municipal (MHF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal traded up $0.03, reaching $7.25, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 25,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,891. Western Asset Municipal has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

There is no company description available for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc

