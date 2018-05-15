Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE HYI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 57,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,731. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $14.65.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment fund. It provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed income portfolio with a limited term structure. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

