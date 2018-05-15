Western Asset High Income to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (HIO)

Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th.

Western Asset High Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset High Income traded down $0.05, reaching $4.80, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 262,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,935. Western Asset High Income has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It invests, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its net assets in high-yield securities and over 20% in common stock equivalents, including options, warrants and rights.

