Western Asset Global High Income Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th.

Western Asset Global High Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Global High Income traded down $0.08, reaching $9.27, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 147,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,326. Western Asset Global High Income has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income and its secondary investment objective is total return. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a global portfolio of securities consisting of below investment grade fixed-income securities, emerging market fixed-income securities and investment grade fixed-income securities.

