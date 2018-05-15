Westar Energy (WR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Westar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Westar Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of Westar Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get Westar Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $210,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry D. Irick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,359. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WR. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Westar Energy by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westar Energy by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,880,000 after buying an additional 247,128 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westar Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westar Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Westar Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82. Westar Energy has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $54.48.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.39 million. Westar Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that Westar Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc, an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Westar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.