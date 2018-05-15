West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 538,469 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $30,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,500,000 after acquiring an additional 880,636 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 715,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,621,000 after acquiring an additional 400,459 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,036,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,548,000 after acquiring an additional 383,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,734,000 after acquiring an additional 341,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, CFO William J. Federici sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $4,531,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,525,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $89.20 and a 1-year high of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.87 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 800,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

