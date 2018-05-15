Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $677.33 Million Stake in VF Co. (VFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VF Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,138,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VF were worth $677,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 78,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

VF opened at $77.58 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. VF Co. has a 52-week low of $77.29 and a 52-week high of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that VF Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Piper Jaffray raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

