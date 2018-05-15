Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,587,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 88,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Becton Dickinson were worth $777,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in Becton Dickinson by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson opened at $227.18 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Becton Dickinson has a 1-year low of $225.45 and a 1-year high of $227.76.

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Becton Dickinson had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. Becton Dickinson’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton Dickinson’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $426,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $38,415.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,688 shares in the company, valued at $37,256,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,656 shares of company stock worth $4,892,092 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Becton Dickinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $223.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.19.

Becton Dickinson Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

