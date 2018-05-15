Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Walmart (WMT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 785,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,411,000 after acquiring an additional 718,900 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Walmart by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 18,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a one year low of $83.65 and a one year high of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $247.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.57 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

