WellCare (WCG) Receives $222.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WellCare (NYSE:WCG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.14.

WCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of WellCare in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of WellCare in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WellCare from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WellCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WellCare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Get WellCare alerts:

Shares of WellCare traded down $2.73, reaching $215.84, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 276,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,886. WellCare has a 1-year low of $215.72 and a 1-year high of $217.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

WellCare (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.52. WellCare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that WellCare will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WellCare by 593.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WellCare during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WellCare during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of WellCare during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WellCare during the first quarter worth $205,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WellCare

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.