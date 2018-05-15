Weis Markets (WMK) & Ingles (IMKTA) Financial Comparison

Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) and Ingles (NASDAQ:IMKTA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Weis Markets and Ingles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weis Markets and Ingles’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $3.47 billion 0.38 $98.41 million N/A N/A Ingles $4.00 billion 0.14 $53.87 million $2.66 10.69

Weis Markets has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ingles.

Profitability

This table compares Weis Markets and Ingles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.94% 5.52% 3.78% Ingles 2.10% 16.12% 4.89%

Volatility & Risk

Weis Markets has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingles has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Ingles shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Ingles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ingles pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ingles pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Wonder Chicken, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. As of March 13, 2018, the company operated 205 retail food stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and West Virginia. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

About Ingles

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company also provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 190 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and 9 supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia and northeastern Alabama, as well as 103 pharmacies and 97 fuel centers. In addition, it is involved in the fluid dairy operation and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

