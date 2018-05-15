Weir Group (WEIGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

WEIGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Weir Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEIGF traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 955. Weir Group has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

