Weight Watchers (WTW) Trading Up 0.6%

Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.84 and last traded at $79.22. 1,607,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,882,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weight Watchers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weight Watchers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.23.

Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Weight Watchers had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. equities analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $137,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $880,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,635,135 shares of company stock valued at $160,134,038 over the last ninety days. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Weight Watchers during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weight Watchers during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Weight Watchers in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Weight Watchers in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

