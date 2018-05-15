Weight Watchers (WTW) Trading Up 0.6%

Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.84 and last traded at $79.22. 1,607,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,882,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weight Watchers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weight Watchers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.23.
In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $137,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $880,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,635,135 shares of company stock valued at $160,134,038 over the last ninety days. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Weight Watchers during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weight Watchers during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Weight Watchers in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Weight Watchers in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Weight Watchers Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.