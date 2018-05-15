Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lumentum (LITE)

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2018 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2018 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating.

5/4/2018 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2018 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

5/3/2018 – Lumentum is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Lumentum was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Drexel Hamilton. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Lumentum was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at UBS from $75.00 to $80.00.

4/24/2018 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2018 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2018 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2018 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/22/2018 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at UBS from $62.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Drexel Hamilton. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are assuming coverage of Lumentum Holdings with a Buy rating and an $85 price target. Our investment thesis is primarily driven by the company’s more recent success in 3D sensing modules with Apple. We expect a solid ramp into multiple Android customers in the coming several quarters. We are also highly encouraged by the recent acquisition announcement of Oclaro, and expect benefits well beyond the cost synergies the company has pointed to.””

3/20/2018 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.57. Lumentum Holdings has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $67.15.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $263,983.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,986,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 12,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $859,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,964. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

