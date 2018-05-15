Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.70.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals opened at $71.70 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -1.80. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $70.44 and a twelve month high of $72.10.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.33% and a negative return on equity of 573.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.61) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pruzanski purchased 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $499,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $745,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Michael Gottesdiener purchased 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $74,944.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 399,608 shares of company stock valued at $25,574,912. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,055,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,991,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

