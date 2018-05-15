Wealthfront Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN)

Wealthfront Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,815,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,187,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,948,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,591,000 after acquiring an additional 388,827 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,708,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,255 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,386,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,869,000 after acquiring an additional 164,069 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,618,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,533,000 after acquiring an additional 66,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $2,223,634.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $5,805,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,009,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,439 shares of company stock worth $24,470,448. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments opened at $110.64 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.36.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

