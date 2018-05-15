Wealthfront Inc. Has $456,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Wealthfront Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5,457.0% in the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.17 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Kinder Morgan opened at $16.64 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.