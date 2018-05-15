Wealthfront Inc. Buys Shares of 11,510 Michael Kors Holdings (KORS)

Wealthfront Inc. bought a new position in Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,510 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 0.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,354,518 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $84,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,224,876 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $77,106,000 after acquiring an additional 352,016 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,185,018 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $74,593,000 after acquiring an additional 239,047 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,184,392 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $73,528,000 after acquiring an additional 497,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 568.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,115,901 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $70,246,000 after acquiring an additional 948,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Michael Kors news, Director M William Benedetto sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $255,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $9,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,590 shares of company stock valued at $44,075,727. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KORS opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.15. Michael Kors Holdings has a 52 week low of $62.97 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KORS shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Michael Kors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.20 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.07.

Michael Kors Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's apparel and accessories, and men's apparel. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of women's apparel; men's apparel; accessories, which include handbags and small leather goods, such as wallets; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, beauty products, and eyewear.

