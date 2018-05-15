Wayfair (W) CEO Sells $70,628.40 in Stock

Wayfair (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $70,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 16th, Niraj Shah sold 754 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $50,751.74.

On Thursday, March 15th, Niraj Shah sold 762 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $64,442.34.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Niraj Shah sold 2,769 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $269,839.05.

NYSE:W traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.59. 1,216,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.39. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $82.57 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on W. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wayfair to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.32.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

