Washington Prime Group (WPG) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 114,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 28,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $183,005.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Washington Prime Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Washington Prime Group opened at $6.93 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.30). Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $180.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.70 million. sell-side analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.