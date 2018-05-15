Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,808 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,105,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $592,236,000 after buying an additional 474,271 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 374.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 583,988 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 460,980 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $24,754,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $17,747,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 815,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,012,000 after purchasing an additional 246,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $76.44 and a one year high of $77.27. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $417.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $564,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,309 shares of company stock worth $4,115,207. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.08 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.91.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.