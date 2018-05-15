Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 62,500 Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 62,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy opened at $8.44 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $740.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPG. ValuEngine downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

