Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Position in Post Holdings (POST)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,525 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Post by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Post by 1,346.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Post by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 512,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vertical Group raised shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered their target price on shares of Post from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Post stock opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.08. Post Holdings has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Post had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

