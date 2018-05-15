Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stake in Nathan’s Famous (NATH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) by 1,292.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,965 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $78.80. The company has a market cap of $328.28 million and a P/E ratio of 42.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the name Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

