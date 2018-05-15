Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Investments LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Investments LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $888,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,068 shares of company stock worth $112,950 and sold 454,767 shares worth $47,434,416. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $112.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.