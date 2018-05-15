Walmart (WMT) Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,703 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.1% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,815,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,526,000 after acquiring an additional 440,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,804,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,156,909,000 after purchasing an additional 224,821 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,919,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $859,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,516 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $677,941,000 after purchasing an additional 166,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart opened at $84.39 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $247.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Macquarie set a $85.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

