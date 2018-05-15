Walmart (WMT) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Headlines about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Walmart earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the retailer an impact score of 45.9177377838129 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Walmart traded up $0.13, hitting $84.52, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 9,312,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,951,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Macquarie set a $85.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

