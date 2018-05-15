W. R. Berkley Co. (WRB) Stake Increased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

WRB stock opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $76.20.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.