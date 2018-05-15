Vulcan Materials (VMC) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Vulcan Materials worth $48,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,394,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,350 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,639,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,472,000 after acquiring an additional 766,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,013,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,148,000 after acquiring an additional 729,757 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10,537.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 328,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,113,000 after acquiring an additional 324,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,895,000 after acquiring an additional 315,559 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider David P. Clement sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $226,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $2,699,622.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,916,546.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.56.

Shares of Vulcan Materials opened at $126.84 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $126.47 and a twelve month high of $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.