VSE (VSEC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of VSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of VSE opened at $49.90 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. VSE has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.61.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.