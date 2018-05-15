Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Sunday.

The analysts wrote, “Before mkt open on Thursday, Voyager released their 1Q18 financial results and update. Management reconfirmed that the first patient in the Phase 2-3 Parkinson’s (PD) studies could be dosed during mid-2018, and further confirmed that posterior delivery will be the preferred approach. The decision to use posterior delivery was based upon improved safety, surgical time, and coverage of the putamen – with first data from the posterior study being presented later in 2Q18. The posterior study dataset will focus on patients with 6-months of follow-up, which will be a small group of patients, as the 8 th patient in the posterior study was recently dosed. We reiterate our Buy rating and $32 PT as we remain positive on the PD effort.””

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

VYGR stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $588.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.98.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.52). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.92% and a negative net margin of 768.99%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Dinah Ph.D. Sah sold 15,623 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $468,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Ravina sold 2,451 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $61,667.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,552. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 514,345 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 654,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 487,147 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,992,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,442,000 after buying an additional 453,121 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,591,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,579,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

