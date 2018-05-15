Voxeljet (VJET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Voxeljet had a negative net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Voxeljet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Voxeljet opened at $3.40 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Voxeljet has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $65.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VJET shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voxeljet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voxeljet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

About Voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. Its 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services.

