Voxeljet (VJET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.
Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Voxeljet had a negative net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Voxeljet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Voxeljet opened at $3.40 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Voxeljet has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $65.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.78.
About Voxeljet
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. Its 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services.
Receive News & Ratings for Voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.