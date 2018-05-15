Vodafone (VOD) Given a GBX 260 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vodafone (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 260 ($3.53) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.80) target price on shares of Vodafone in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) target price on shares of Vodafone in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale set a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 280 ($3.80) target price on Vodafone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS set a GBX 270 ($3.66) target price on Vodafone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.20 ($3.34).

Get Vodafone alerts:

Vodafone opened at GBX 201.50 ($2.73) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Vodafone has a 1 year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 239.65 ($3.25).

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.