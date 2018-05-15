VMware (VMW) Position Reduced by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in VMware (NYSE:VMW) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,527 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 24,542 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,127,595 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $391,950,000 after purchasing an additional 183,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,656,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $332,862,000 after purchasing an additional 441,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in VMware by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,312,412 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $241,332,000 after purchasing an additional 267,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VMware by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,641 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $241,823,000 after purchasing an additional 137,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in VMware by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,722,804 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $215,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $1,328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,763 shares in the company, valued at $40,886,314.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware opened at $141.25 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. VMware has a 52-week low of $140.44 and a 52-week high of $145.01.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VMware to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura started coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

