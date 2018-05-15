Vivendi (VIVHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Vivendi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Vivendi opened at $27.83 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. Vivendi had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.13%. sell-side analysts predict that Vivendi will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

