Viuly Reaches Market Cap of $6.55 Million (VIU)

Viuly (CURRENCY:VIU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Viuly has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $695,149.00 worth of Viuly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viuly has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Viuly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX, OKEx and CoinFalcon.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004237 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00773796 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00058337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00148800 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00093682 BTC.

Viuly Token Profile

Viuly was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Viuly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,347,733 tokens. The Reddit community for Viuly is /r/Viuly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viuly’s official Twitter account is @ViulyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viuly’s official website is viuly.io . The official message board for Viuly is medium.com/@Viuly

Buying and Selling Viuly

Viuly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, IDEX, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viuly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viuly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

