Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra Energy opened at $23.10 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of -0.12. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.89). Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

