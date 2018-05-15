Visio Achieves Market Cap of $93,646.00 (VISIO)

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Visio has a total market capitalization of $93,646.00 and approximately $1,058.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Visio has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Visio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00048217 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00069999 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012431 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00140579 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023091 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039421 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00592921 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Visio Profile

VISIO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,059,044 coins and its circulating supply is 51,059,044 coins. Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject . Visio’s official website is www.visioplatform.com

Visio Coin Trading

Visio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Visio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

