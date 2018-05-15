Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Director Sells $534,150.00 in Stock

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Director Marc Zandman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $534,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,475.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Zandman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 14th, Marc Zandman sold 22,892 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $816,557.64.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.49 million, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.69 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VPG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensato Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 294,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,893 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 334,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

