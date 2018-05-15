VirnetX (VHC) Stock Price Down 7.6%

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 529,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 438,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 40.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 278,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 26,992 shares in the last quarter.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

