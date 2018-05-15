Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.31 Million Position in Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 380.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.34 million. equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

