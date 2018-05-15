Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 48,732 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,013,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $57.40.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $88.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.84 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $3,565,380.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Victor Vaughn sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $855,550.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,420.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,982 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,731 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

