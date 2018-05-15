Vipshop (VIPS) Stock Price Down 19.9%

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) traded down 19.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $12.08. 61,324,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 455% from the average session volume of 11,056,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on Vipshop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.30.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vipshop by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vipshop by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.