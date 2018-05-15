Vipshop (VIPS) Stock Price Down 19.9%

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) traded down 19.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $12.08. 61,324,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 455% from the average session volume of 11,056,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on Vipshop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.30.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.67%. equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vipshop by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vipshop by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

