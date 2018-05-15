Vipshop (VIPS) Downgraded by CLSA to Underperform

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.
Shares of Vipshop traded down $3.07, reaching $12.02, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 1,474,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,417,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 51,069 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.
