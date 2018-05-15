Vipshop (VIPS) Downgraded by CLSA to Underperform

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of Vipshop traded down $3.07, reaching $12.02, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 1,474,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,417,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Vipshop had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 51,069 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

