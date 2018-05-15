Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners opened at $29.62 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a current ratio of 21.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 66.59% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 179.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 259.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.